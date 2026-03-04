Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Fulham for this evening’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

With Leeds United being beaten on Tuesday night, Nuno will want his West Ham side to take full advantage by grabbing all three points from what is a London derby.

Fulham though have not given up hope of a late push for a European spot and the Cottagers have won their last three games on the spin.

West Ham have been told to stay close to Tottenham Hotspur as in the view of one former Premier League star, Spurs are showing signs of buckling under the pressure.

Despite winter window business which was lauded, time is running out for West Ham however and they have a fine line to walk if they are to avoid relegation.

Hammers goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has told his team-mates that they need a complete performance if they are to win tonight.

Freddie Potts remains unavailable for Nuno as he is serving the final game of his three-match ban.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Fulham grab a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Fulham tonight is Mads Hermansen, while at the back Nuno goes with a four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

In the engine room, West Ham field Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Taty Castellanos and Callum Wilson.

Nuno has options off the bench to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Fulham and they include Adama Traore and Max Kilman.

West Ham United Lineup vs Fulham

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos, Wilson

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Traore, Lamadrid, Magassa, Scarles, Kante