Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen for tonight’s crunch Scottish Premiership meeting at Pittodrie.

O’Neill’s good management ensured Celtic managed to grab a 2-2 draw from the Glasgow derby last weekend, keeping their title push alive.

There are though concerns about whether Celtic have a strong enough group to power through and retain the title.

One former striker has admitted to being concerned that new boys Tomas Cvancara and Junior Adamu did not feature prominently at Ibrox.

Heading to Aberdeen is now a tough task where surely only all three points will be enough for Celtic.

Experienced star Kieran Tierney has sounded an upbeat note though and feels there is real title-winning knowhow in the group, which will help.

Aberdeen head into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss at league leaders Hearts, while they also lost their last game at Pittodrie, 3-2 to Dundee.

Celtic visited Pittodrie earlier this season, in August, and came away with a 2-0 win.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen tonight is Viljami Sinisalo, while in defence, O’Neill goes with Julian Araujo, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney as a four.

In the engine room, where Celtic will want to dominate, they have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan, while Yang and Sebastian Tounekti support Tomas Cvancara.

O’Neill may need to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen off the bench during the course of the Scottish Premiership game tonight and his options to do that include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Junior Adamu.

Celtic Lineup vs Aberdeen

Sinisalo, Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, McCowan, Yang, Tounekti, Cvancara

Substitutes: Doohan, Nygren, Adamu, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Maeda, Arthur, Forrest, Donovan