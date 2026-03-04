Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that despite their lacklustre Premier League form, the Reds have a great chance to win the Champions League.

The Reds lost to a late injury-time Wolves winner at Molineux on Tuesday evening, a result which left Arne Slot’s side fifth in the Premier League table.

The defending Premier League champions have had a tough season following up their league winning campaign last year and have already lost nine games in the league.

Liverpool have now lost five games to 90th minute or later goals in the Premier League this season, the most of any side in the competition’s history, showing their defensive fragility this term.

Slot’s side are 16 points below league leaders Arsenal, confirming no possibility of title race conversations.

Liverpool however, are still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, two ‘good’ cup competitions, according to former Reds defender Thompson.

They travel to Molineux again on Friday to face Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round before flying out to Turkey to play Galatasaray in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Season Final vs 1976/77 Borussia Monchengladbach 1977/78 Club Brugge 1980/81 Real Madrid 1983/84 Roma 2004/05 AC Milan 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur Who Liverpool beat to win the European Cup

Thompson believes Liverpool have a great chance to win the Champions League due to the style of football in the competition suiting them.

“Some people jump to conclusions”, Thompson said on LFC TV’s Reaction (40:10).

“Until you get to the end of the season….we are still in two good cups.

“I think the Champions League is more made for us.

“The way we play, other teams come and have a go at us.

“I think we will have a great chance in that.”

Liverpool last won a cup competition in 2023/24 season, when they beat Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup.

The Reds lost in the EFL Cup final last season under Slot and last won the Champions League in 2019, with Jurgen Klopp as boss.

There will be pressure on Slot to deliver after being heavily backed with new signings during last summer’s transfer window.