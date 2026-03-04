Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has warned Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United that the Reds will finish in the top five in the Premier League this season, with the Red Devils in his view ‘getting away with it’ of late.

Wolves ended Liverpool’s four match winning streak on Tuesday night, with one-time target Andre‘s deflected 94th‑minute winner heaping further pressure on Arne Slot.

Liverpool have now lost five games to 90th minute goals this season, the most for any side in a single campaign in the Premier League’s history and raising real questions about their concentration levels.

There are real worries on Merseyside that Liverpool could miss out on Champions League football, with the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United all battling for spots behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool legend Thompson though remains confident that Slot’s side will be top five.

Pointing out that results have not gone by the way of Aston Villa or Chelsea, Thompson also declared that the points Manchester United have won under Michael Carrick have had the effect of masking their poor performances.

Thompson said on LFC TV (35:55): “Villa are having a hard time.

“You have got Chelsea having a hard time.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“It’s looking as though it’s going to be tight.

“I don’t believe that Manchester United have been actually playing well.

“They have been getting away with it with a lot of results.

“And I think they will have a blip, hopefully it’s when we play them.

“I believe we will be in top five, probably the top four, but I don’t want too many more nights like tonight.”

A drab first-half performance seemed a fitting homage to the Premier League by Slot’s men, with the manager admitting that he does not find joy in watching most of the league’s games ahead of the fixture.

Aston Villa’s 4-1 thumping by Chelsea at home on Wednesday night will boost Liverpool’s hopes that their form is faltering, though the Blues’ win is a warning that there are a host of rivals for a top five spot.

Liverpool’s next league fixture sees strugglers Tottenham Hotspur visit Anfield.