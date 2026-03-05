Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has hailed Leeds United loanee Largie Ramazani for his match-winning penalty at the weekend, lauding him for his extraordinary psychological strength.

The Belgian attacker began his youth career at Charlton Athletic and Manchester United, playing one senior game for the Red Devils.

Ramazani left England six years ago, as Spanish outfit Almeria snapped him up from Manchester United.

Leeds United brought him back to England last season, securing his services on a four-year deal, but he was not a regular in the Championship under Daniel Farke.

And following Leeds’ promotion, he fell down the pecking order after the likes of Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha were brought in to beef up the squad.

La Liga outfit Valencia showed the most interest in him and they wanted to insert an option to buy in his loan deal, but Leeds stood firm on their stance of not adding an option like that.

The 25-year-old struggled with injuries and it took him time to earn Corberan’s trust, but he has been in fine form since last month.

Club played for Manchester United Almeria Leeds United Clubs Largie Ramazani has played for

He scored the winning penalty against Osasuna at the weekend, which he had to re-take, and the ex-West Brom boss lauded Ramazani’s ‘personality’.

Corberan insisted the Leeds loanee handled pressure very well, stressing how well Ramazani dealt with the psychological side of the game.

“Ramazani has a lot of personality, because after scoring the first goal and then, after that feeling that you’ve scored, having to retake the penalty, you have to be able to handle the pressure, to not let it get to you”, the Valencia boss told the club’s media about the Belgian forward.

“That’s very important, because you might doubt whether to put the ball in the same place or change sides.

“He handles that psychological game extraordinarily well.”

During the winter window, Valencia did consider cancelling Ramazani loan mid-season, but his recent form has been encouraging.

Ramazani did not start a league game until last month and has netted three times in his three starts for the Mestalla outfit.

Valencia are just 15th in La Liga, only five points above the drop zone and Corberan will be keen to see Ramazani continue his good form, which will also boost Leeds as it will increase is valuation.