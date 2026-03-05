Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has admitted that he has seen something in Spurs new boy Souza, ahead of the crucial clash with Crystal Palace tonight – match preview here.

Last month, Thomas Frank was dismissed after a Premier League winless run since December, with Tudor stepping in, known for turning struggling teams around, while a former Spurs player cautioned that dropping out of the top flight would be disastrous.

The anticipated new-manager bounce has yet to materialise, with Tudor still seeking his first point after defeats in both London derbies he has overseen: a heavy 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a 2-1 setback against Fulham at Craven Cottage over the weekend.

The poor run of form has left the Lilywhites stranded in 16th place, just one point clear of West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Tudor underlined the powerful effect that fan presence and atmosphere can have on his players, noting that they are attuned to everything around them, from whispered rumours to every cheer.

The 47-year-old explained that when supporters project their energy onto the pitch, it resonates with the team, shaping their performance and forging a strong bond between the players and the crowd.

He expressed confidence that the fans will rally behind the squad in tonight’s clash with Crystal Palace, providing the vital energy to help the players perform at their peak.

Club Years Santos 2024-2026 Tottenham Hotspur 2026- Souza’s career history

Tudor said at a press conference (15:05): “Very important.

“The players feel everything, every small rumour they recognise immediately, every applause, every encouragement.

“So you know, sometimes I like that fans can feel that on the pitch, you know, so they will understand how the energy is spreading and how energies can contain the players.

“So I’m sure that they will stand with us tomorrow, and we show what we need to show.”

During the winter transfer window, Tottenham strengthened their squad with the signings of Conor Gallagher and Souza, with former manager Frank praising the 19-year-old’s impressive display in a Spurs shirt during their clash with Manchester United.

Tudor also spoke about the new arrival, highlighting the potential he has seen in Souza, who impressed in his last appearance against Fulham and is ready to make an impact when called upon.

“He was good.

“I saw something in him.

“He is there waiting his moment to play.”

Tottenham have endured a difficult season, winning just seven of their 28 Premier League games and holding the second-worst home record with only two wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They will be looking to secure their first victory under Tudor against Crystal Palace at N17, with the manager also hoping that the arrival of his assistant Ivan Javorcic can provide the spark the Lilywhites need to stay up.