Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has backed Derby County to be a step closer to the playoffs, feeling that Watford cannot be trusted yet.

The promotion race in the Championship is heating up, with the hunt for the four playoff spots especially being tightly contested.

Derby County and Watford are level on 51 points, six points behind Wrexham in sixth, and have kept pace with each other since the Rams lost to the Hornets three fixtures ago.

Parkin echoed former EFL winger Adrian Clarke’s sentiments about new Watford boss Edward Still, saying that the manager is ‘clearly a very bright guy’.

While also feeling that the Watford squad are gifted, Parkin cited their inconsistency as a possible reason as to why they cannot be trusted to finish in the top six.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (25:00): “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Watford because do you know what?

“I listened to a podcast of Ed Still on the way to Bristol on Friday and I really really liked it.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“It was a great listen. He came across incredibly well and I’m optimistic, he clearly is a very bright guy and knows what he’s doing and I think in time, I’m really intrigued to see if they stick with him, what they could be under him.

“I think going in in the spring and with so many players and having to kind of just work with what you’ve been given, I just don’t trust them Watford.

“I don’t trust them and I think they got some incredibly talented players, but even in that 90 minutes at Ashton Gate, it was encapsulated how hit and miss some of them are.”

Parkin name-dropped Stephen Mfuni, on loan from Manchester City, as someone who could carry them to a strong finish, doling out high praise for the defender who has only begun his professional career.

“I mean the left-back, how good is Mfuni, the left back from Manchester City.

“So, he could probably play centre half and maybe have a phenomenal end to the season and they could do something special.”

Parkin though, feels that Derby manager John Eustace will ultimately prove to be the difference maker who demarcates the Rams from the sides below them in the race for the playoff spots.

“But I think in reality, Derby are probably a step closer because of the guy that’s in the dugout and because of the continuity that they’ve had despite them being level on points.

“There you go, that’s as big as a prediction you’re going to get out of me.

“I will be pretty surprised if someone below eighth gets in the playoffs.”

Eustace has proven to be an excellent man-manager, with many a player confirming that he was the factor that swayed their decision to join the Rams, as winter loan signing Sammie Szmodics became the latest to sing the praises of Eustace.

Derby and Watford both have the already relegated Sheffield Wednesday pencilled in as their next opponents, with the Rams playing on Saturday while the Hornets travel to Hillsborough on Tuesday, meaning that it might be a while longer before the two sides are separated in the standings.