George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has insisted that many Premier League clubs would be desperate to have Whites’ star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin among their ranks, as he is a proper ‘throwback centre-forward’.

Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds United on a free transfer in the summer, leaving Everton after nine years on Merseyside, with one Toffees legend insisting the club needed more than he was giving.

The 28-year old arrived at Elland Road after going through injury hit last few years with Everton, but Whites boss Daniel Farke insisted that the best days were ahead of the Englishman.

The German’s statement is being vindicated by Calvert-Lewin’s season so far, in which he is both the highest scorer for the Whites and the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League.

Positive goalscoring performances by Calvert-Lewin have had him talked up for a place in the England squad for the World Cup, with one former star stating that he offers ‘something different’.

Despite former Whites legend Aidy White insisting that Calvert-Lewin ‘absolutely loves’ Leeds United, the Yorkshire giants were not the England international’s first-choice in the summer.

The star however, chose to join Leeds United and his season so far has shown why many Premier League clubs would be desperate to have him in their squads now, as he is a proper throwback centre-forward, insists former Whites boss Grayson.

Striker International caps Joel Piroe 0 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 11 Lukas Nmecha 7 Leeds United’s striker options

Grayson has credited both Farke’s staff and Calvert-Lewin himself, for the striker staying fit throughout the majority of the campaign.

“I think the whole of the Premier League will be thinking now, a majority of the clubs will be thinking, ‘Why did we not take Calvert Lewin?’, Grayson said on LUTV (11:40).

“The only obstacle in the way of not taking him was, ‘Was he going to stay fit?’

“And behind the scenes, Daniel and his staff have managed him and Dominic has sort of done the same thing.

“He has looked after himself and he has got a bit of luck by not having injuries here and there.

“Most Premier League clubs would be desperate to have him now in their team and their squad because he is a proper throwback centre-forward and he has been really really good.”

Calvert-Lewin’s heroics during December, when he scored seven goals in six games, set up the foundation for Leeds’ resurgence in the Premier League.

The England international however, has only scored twice since the turn of the year and will be aiming to get back into his scoring boots with the relegation battle heating up.

With Leeds not yet safe from relegation, Farke will be hoping for the same.