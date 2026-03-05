Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd has lauded Sunderland‘s victory over Leeds United as a ‘tactical masterclass’ on the part of the visiting manager, Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats had been on a downward trend before the midweek Premier League game against Leeds United, losing four of their last six games.

Their situation had prompted Richard Keys to comment that the Black Cats were finding a level in the Premier League, down from their earlier lofty heights.

Even inside the Leeds United camp, the feeling was one of confidence, with former star Michael Bridges commenting that it was an opportunity for the Whites given he felt Sunderland were deteriorating.

However, inside Elland Road under the lights, the Black Cats did enough, holding on to a slender one-goal lead and going on to beat Daniel Farke’s team 1-0 with just over 29 per cent of possession.

Bothroyd, who was in attendance, felt that Sunderland’s performance was proof of Le Bris’ tactical masterclass as his team made themselves difficult to break down and controlled the tempo of the game.

“You have to say that it is a tactical masterclass”, Bothroyd said on talkSPORT (3rd March, 21:33)

Club Years Lorient 2022-2024 Sunderland 2024- Regis Le Bris’ career history

“Because he has come into the game, difficult to break down, aggressive, everyone behind the ball and in the second half they have been the much better side.

“And you say – how have they been better?

“But they have controlled the tempo, they have been switching the play they have been pressing.”

Le Bris will hope that the win at Elland Road can help Sunderland find their spark again and climb the Premier League standings, with a top half finish a real feather in his cap if he can secure it.

Sunderland do also remain in the FA Cup, where they are due to take on League One side Port Vale this weekend, and Le Bris has freedom to field his best team in the tournament, with the Black Cats well clear of relegation worries.