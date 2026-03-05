Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has highlighted what he considers the most underrated aspect of Anton Stach’s game, noting his ability to carry the ball, which aligns with the Whites’ style of play.

Leeds signed Stach from Hoffenheim for £17m in the summer, leaving the German club’s fans heartbroken, and he immediately slotted into the defensive midfield role at Elland Road.

Under Daniel Farke, the 27-year-old has become a fixture, featuring 26 times across all competitions and racking up seven goal contributions in a Leeds shirt, with the manager impressed by how swiftly he adapted to England’s top flight.

The Germany international has helped lift Leeds clear of the relegation zone, earning praise from his boss for his ability to control the tempo of a Premier League match.

The former Leeds star highlighted an often-overlooked facet of Stach’s game, praising the midfielder’s ability to surge through the centre, carry the ball with purpose, and use his pace to propel his side upfield.

In Dallas’ view, the knack for driving play from midfield fits perfectly with Leeds United’s style of play.

He said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (12:39) to Stach: “But also your ability to carry the ball, I think that’s underrated a lot as well

“Your ability when you play in that midfield role and to be able to carry the ball up the pitch.

“Your running power and stuff as well, which I think is huge, especially the way we [Leeds] play.”

Stach recently revealed what he considers his standout quality, which is his anticipation, while Farke has lauded his set-piece prowess, dubbing him a dependable threat from dead-ball situations.

Already hailed as an exciting profile, standout performances from the 27-year-old could put him on Julian Nagelsmann’s radar, boosting his chances of earning a spot in the Germany World Cup squad.

Getting on the plane for the World Cup with the Germany squad would more than justify Stach’s decision to sign for Leeds last summer.