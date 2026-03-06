Alex Caparros/Getty Images

La Liga club Getafe will ‘look for a solution’ in the summer if Crystal Palace send Christantus Uche back to Spain after this season ends.

Palace are having a poor second half of the season after they made a very promising start under Oliver Glasner, who is on his way out of the club when his deal ends.

The Austrian has been left unhappy by what he sees as a lack of backing in the transfer market on the back of him delivering the FA Cup.

They are currently 13th in the league table, thanks to a big win against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Crystal Palace did bring in Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in the winter window to enrich their attacking options.

Uche, a summer arrival on loan, has not seen his situation improve throughout the campaign under Glasner.

Leeds United were keen on him in the summer window, but the London club snatched him from the hands of the newly promoted club.

Wolves also wanted the versatile attacker, but he blocked a potential move to Molineux after being unconvinced.

Loan star On loan from Evann Guessand Aston Villa Christantus Uche Getafe Crystal Palace’s loan stars

The Nigeria forward has featured in 22 matches for the London club, but has clocked only 523 minutes of game time across all competitions.

Uche is yet to start a Premier League game, and according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Palace will not be exercising their option to buy him.

Uche does have an obligation to buy in the deal, but it has been suggested that the Nigerian forward must start ten Premier League games in order to trigger it as it is conditional.

With only nine league games remaining in the campaign, that obligation to buy cannot be met, and Palace can only buy him if they choose to.

Uche looks set for a return to the Estadio Coliseum, and if he does return to the Spanish club, they will ‘look for a solution’.

Getafe are looking to balance the books in the next summer transfer window and they are expected to try to sell Uche or some other star player.

The option to buy in Uche’s loan deal at Crystal Palace is worth around £17.3m, and it looks like the London club are not convinced to invest that amount of money in him.