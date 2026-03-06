Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has flagged a challenge that makes Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City a bit more complicated in his opinion.

Last Saturday, the Whites welcomed Manchester City to Elland Road, falling 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side, and followed that up on Tuesday with another 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland.

The back-to-back losses leave them anchored in 15th in the Premier League, with just a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Norwich City’s season began on a rocky note under Liam Manning, who had them languishing in the bottom three, prompting the appointment of Philippe Clement, who acknowledged that a turnaround would take time.

Keeping his word, the Canaries have surged to 24 points from eleven matches in 2026, outpacing every other club in the Championship and now sitting in a secure position with an eleven-point cushion above the drop zone.

Over the weekend, the Canaries secured a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium, enjoying a six-day break before they travel to Elland Road.

Farke praised Norwich City’s recent run of form, underlining the progress they have made after a rocky start in the Championship and stressing that the squad always had the quality to take more points during their tough patch.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-0 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 1-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City Championship Last three meetings

The former Norwich boss noted that their current position gives them the luxury to focus on the upcoming clash, while also highlighting the challenge for his own side, with the game marking their third game in a busy week.

He added that, although he plans to rotate carefully to protect his players, his team will still line up strong enough to compete and keep their sights set on a quarter-final spot.

Farke said at a press conference (19:22): “Yes, big compliment to what they’ve done in recent weeks.

“Of course, I was hoping when they were suffering a lot and even in relegation positions in the Championship, that they would do better and win many more points because the group of players are capable of doing that.

“I think they’ve done brilliantly in the recent weeks, and for that, they are also right now in a situation where they could concentrate a bit on the FA Cup, could concentrate also during this week just on this game.

“I think they will play their strongest starting lineup, which makes it even a bit more complicated because for us it’s our third game within this week.

“But nevertheless, we want to put a lineup out where we don’t risk any players, of course are a bit careful, but also are strong enough to give ourselves enough of a chance to go into the quarter-finals.

“Yes, we want to achieve it.”

Last season, Leeds United bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round to Millwall, and this year they will hope to push further in the competition.

Clement’s side, buoyed by four wins in their last five matches, will be difficult to overcome, and it remains to be seen whether Farke’s side, winless in their last four games, can stop the Canaries’ momentum and secure a place in the quarter-finals.