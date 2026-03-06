Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest sporting director Edu Gaspar has appeared on Flamengo’s radar, with the club’s president Luiz Eduardo Baptista approving of the idea.

The Sao Paulo-born deal-maker spent the majority of his playing career in Europe, notably playing for Arsenal and Valencia.

However, following his playing career, he got into the off the field side and started with Corinthians as their director of football.

North London giants Arsenal appointed Edu as their technical director in 2019, and following that, he served as their sporting director until 2024.

Nottingham Forest snapped Edu up from Arsenal as their sporting director, after he was identified, but things have gone downhill at the City Ground.

Evangelos Marinakis has trusted the Brazilian as the club have invested big in the last few transfer windows to bolster the quality of the squad.

The Tricky Trees are right in the mix of a relegation battle, as they are equal on points with 18th-placed West Ham United, who have a worse goal difference compared to Forest.

Edu’s relationship with the club has soured more, and the club have asked him to stay away from the training ground, even though he is still employed by them.

According to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, Edu’s name has now emerged as a potential option for Flamengo, who are currently looking for a change in their hierarchy.

Mengao’s current sporting director, Jose Boto, is under massive pressure at the club, and Edu’s name ‘pleases the president’.

And now it has been suggested that the intermediaries are trying to explore if the 47-year-old is willing to take on the project at the Maracana.

Edu’s situation is far from ideal at the City Ground and he could be looking for a way out of the club soon.

Flamengo are currently considering alternatives for Boto and Edu’s name is a strong possibility at the club.

Whether they will make an approach for the Forest deal-maker in the upcoming weeks and months remains to be seen.