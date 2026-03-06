George Wood/Getty Images

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes that in Sunderland starlet Jake Waters, his side have got an out-and-out striker who will suit the way they play.

The team, currently placed top of the Northern Premier Division and fighting for promotion, sought the help of Premier League side Sunderland, bringing in as many as two players on loan until the end of the season.

While Waters was the first arrival, goalkeeper Isaac Allan was the second.

A regular for Sunderland’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides, Waters had a spell at National League side Spennymoor Town recently.

Most of his goals, though have come while playing for Sunderland’s Under-18s.

The Hebburn Town manager sees in him an out-and-out striker, who he believes is suited to the club’s style of play.

Waters scored twice on Tuesday night in a 3-0 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Giving an insight into the Hebburn Town’s long-term pursuit of the player, Moore told his club’s official website: “We nearly had Jake join us in January so I’m pleased to get it done at such a key time in the season.

Game Competition Gainsborough (H) Northern Premier Warrington Town (A) Northern Premier Prescot Cables (H) Northern Premier Hebburn Town’s next three games

“We have needed another out and out centre forward and that’s what we get with Jake and I really think he will suit how we play.

“Again thank you to Sunderland for trusting us with the 2 lads we have coming in.”

Allan, on the other hand, is still new to the Sunderland scene, having joined from Lincoln City at the start of the 2025/26 season.

Hebburn’s goalkeeping coach Carl Morris revealed that the club had been keeping track of the young goalkeeper for quite some time.

“We are delighted to welcome Isaac to the club.

“We have been keeping an eye on his progress over the last year and after playing against us twice already this season, we have been impressed on both occasions.

“Once again, thank you to Sunderland for their assistance and trust with one of their goalkeepers.”

Sunderland have quite a significant number of players out on loan, making impressions at their respective clubs.

Waters and Allan will be looking to help Hebburn Town win automatic promotion this season.