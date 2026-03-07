Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has admitted he does not know if Lyall Cameron has a future at Rangers, but feels sure Aberdeen will want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Cameron, a summer 2025 signing for Rangers from Dundee, joined Aberdeen on loan in January to ensure regular first-team action which was out of reach at Ibrox.

He has since played nine games for Aberdeen and has impressed with his performances in the middle of the pitch.

Cameron’s performance in Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Wednesday night made an impression on McManus.

He now feels that Aberdeen will be desperate to get Cameron in for next season, maybe on a permanent deal, and does not know if Cameron is in Danny Rohl’s Rangers plans.

“I thought Lyall Cameron was excellent [against Celtic]”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (9:25).

“Aberdeen will be desperate to get him next season, maybe on a permanent.

“I don’t know if he has got a future at Rangers.”

Club Years Dundee 2019-2025 Peterhead (loan) 2020-2022 Montrose (loan) 2022 Rangers 2025- Aberdeen (loan) 2026- Lyall Cameron’s career history

Rangers signed Cameron on a pre-contract agreement from Dundee in January 2025 and after his arrival the 23-year-old increased competition for club academy graduate Bailey Rice, whom Barry Ferguson advised to welcome the arrival.

Cameron has a contract with Rangers running until the summer of 2029 and Aberdeen might have to dig deep inside their pockets to sign him permanently.

Rangers are also likely to be keeping a close eye on how he performs for Aberdeen.

At just 23 years of age, Cameron has significant growth potential in his game and Rangers will have to make a judgement about whether he can slot into their team in the future.

The Gers could decide another loan is the best course of action for the former Scotland Under-21 international and Aberdeen would surely be at the front of the queue in that eventuality.

Despite Cameron’s impressive performances for Aberdeen, the club have failed to get their season going and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership standings.