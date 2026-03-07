Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Daniel Farke believes that reaching an FA Cup quarter-final would not leave a mark on Leeds United’s history or on his CV, stressing that the Whites would need to win the competition to write history.

The Elland Road outfit have shown resilience following their Championship title-winning season.

Even though Leeds are sitting 15th in the Premier League table, they are only three points above the relegation zone, after West Ham United and Nottingham Forest picked up important points recently.

Leeds have lost their last two games, facing Manchester City and Sunderland, and they will need to look over their shoulders in the remaining games.

One ex-Premier League star issued a warning to the Whites recently, stressing that they are not out of the relegation battle yet.

Leeds are still in the FA Cup; they defeated Birmingham City in the last round, coming through a tie that many thought had the makings of a tricky affair at St Andrew’s.

Up next, Farke’s men will face the German boss’s former side, in the shape of Norwich City, at Elland Road on Sunday.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-0 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 1-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City Championship Last three meetings

Farke though is not associating the game with major pressure due to what Leeds have done in the competition in the past.

The 49-year-old believes that even if Leeds reach the quarter-final, it will not mean much for the club and for him personally.

“I am not sure it would change my CV that much if we reach a quarter-final, semi-final, or it would make something completely different out of myself”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked how much it would mean if the Whites beat the Canaries.

“But for all of us, it’s a chance to write Leeds United’s history, but it would be only if you win the final.

“And for that, we have to work, we have to earn the right to play in Wembley.”

Farke is not ready to get carried away so early, as he is focused on beating a Norwich side who have been in great form under Philippe Clement.

“Right now, first step, we have the chance to go into the quarter finals, so let’s not get too carried away.

“Before we speak about a final, about Wembley or even a semi-final, we have to do a job against a very dangerous Norwich side, who will also come very brave and also cheeky, and play with freedom – they have nothing to lose.

“They are a very dangerous side, an in-form side, and they will play their strongest possible line-up.

“We have to focus on right now on this game, before we think about writing history.”

Leeds and Norwich faced each other at Elland Road last year in the Championship and Farke’s men came out victorious 2-0.

It remains to be seen how many changes each manager will make to his starting lineup on Sunday.