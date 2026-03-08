WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup this afternoon as he looks to plot a win at Ibrox – match preview here.

O’Neill is having to use every bit of his managerial experience to keep a Celtic side struggling to live up to expectations in the Scottish Premiership title race.

His inspired changes at the break in last weekend’s Glasgow derby at Ibrox helped Celtic to come from behind and claim a 2-2 draw.

Given real concerns over the quality of signings Celtic made in the winter transfer window, that was no small feat for O’Neill.

There are also worries that Celtic are fragile defensively, which is affecting the whole team, and is another fire O’Neill is having to battle to put out.

It was Rangers who started very quickly in the Scottish Premiership clash last weekend and O’Neill has been clear he wants the tables turned today.

With Celtic and Rangers both battling for the Scottish Premiership title, there could be psychological aspect to today’s game, with whoever wins getting an extra boost.

There is though also silverware to take into account and if Celtic can progress today, then O’Neill may well be more confident that he will be able to deliver at least one trophy come the end of the campaign.

Viljami Sinisalo is in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Rangers today, while at the back O’Neill goes with Julian Araujo, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty and Benjamin Arthur.

The midfield battleground sees Celtic deploy Reo Hatate, Luke McCowan and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Sebastian Tounetki support Daizen Maeda.

O’Neill may well need to try to change the flow of the game through his substitutions and options to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Rangers today include James Forrest and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Sinisalo, Araujo, Scales, Trusty, Arthur, Hatate, McCowan, Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, Cvancara, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bernardo, Mvuka, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Donovan