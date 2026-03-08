Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight attacker Tam McManus has criticised Celtic star Joel Mvuka after his showing against Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Celtic managed to book their spot in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox by seeing off Rangers 4-2 on penalties after neither side could score in 120 minutes of football.

The game was marred by a pitch invasion after the penalty shootout finished, with police and some fans injured.

Following the win some Celtic fans spilled onto the Ibrox pitch, before some Rangers fans then also headed onto the grass.

Martin O’Neill involved five of the club’s winter window arrivals during the course of the game, with winger Mvuka brought on after 79 minutes.

Mvuka, who is on loan at Celtic from French side Lorient, did little of note and did not impress McManus.

The former Hibernian attacker brutally compared him to someone who had won a competition to play for Celtic, so poor was he at Ibrox.

League played in With 2. Divisjon Asane 1. Divisjon Asane Eliteserien Bodo/Glimt Ligue 1 Lorient Ligue 2 Lorient Swiss Super League Young Boys Leagues Joel Mvuka has played in

McManus wrote on X: “Mvuka like a competition winner. Wow.”

Celtic did face competition to sign Mvuka in the winter transfer window, but the winger has so far not lived up to his billing.

When news of Celtic’s swoop emerged, one French journalist admitted to being baffled by it and doubted that Mvuka would improve the quality of the Celtic squad.

The 23-year-old rose to prominence at Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt and was snapped up by French side Lorient in 2023.

He has made only a limited impression in French football and was on loan at Swiss side Young Boys in 2024.

Mvuka will now need to up his performance levels considerably if he is to convince Celtic to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

He still has the chance to contribute towards the Bhoys lifting silverware, with a Scottish Cup semi-final now on the horizon, while Celtic remain in the Scottish Premiership title race.