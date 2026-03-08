Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Charlie Adam has lauded Leeds United boss Daniel Farke after the Whites booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Leeds welcomed Farke’s former club Norwich City to Elland Road on Sunday in the fifth round of the FA Cup and cruised to a 3-0 win.

The Leeds boss made a host of changes to the side as he rotated star players, but it made little difference as Norwich failed to lay a glove on the Whites.

Goals from Sean Longstaff and Gabriel Gudmundsson in the first half were added to by Joel Piroe with five minutes left to put Leeds in the last eight of the FA Cup.

The cup progress is another feather in Farke’s cap as he continues to impress as Leeds boss, despite claims the club offered his job to Jose Mourinho last summer.

Adam is pleased to see how the German is doing and indicated his unhappiness with speculation at the start of the season that Farke could be sacked.

In contrast to his Norwich team, Adam thinks that Farke now has the quality players he needs to compete at Premier League level.

Country With Germany Lippstadt, Dortmund II, Gladbach England Norwich, Leeds United Russia Krasnodar Countries Daniel Farke has managed in

Adam said on talkSPORT (18:30, 8th March): “What I like about it is there was a lot of pressure on the manager at the start of the season. They had been promoted and people were saying he should have been sacked.

“You’ve got to remember where he was. He was with a Norwich team that struggled and ultimately when he’s got some good players in his team and within his group, and you see that with the quality that they have, he can make things happen.

“Are we surprised that Leeds are where they are in the Premier League? No, because that’s their first season back in the Premier League and it’s always difficult.

“Sunderland have done brilliant, but they have fell away a little bit in the last couple of months.

“If Leeds survive the season that will be a huge success for them.”

Leeds will now wait to see who they are handed in Monday’s quarter-final draw in the FA Cup, but for Farke, Premier League survival is far more important.

Farke has already stated that Leeds will not be writing history for the club unless they can go on and win the FA Cup.

The German boss will now start to prepare Leeds for their next match, which sees a trip to Crystal Palace.