Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Norwich City in this afternoon’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds have boosted their chances of survival in the Premier League over the last two months, but are not out of the woods yet.

The importance of the Premier League could well be in Farke’s mind today with the decisions he takes, something he feels will not be as much of a concern for Norwich.

Even so, progress in the FA Cup would be a boost for Leeds and add to the feel-good factor around Elland Road, with Farke having insisted the tournament is special.

Norwich arrive on the back of an upturn in form under boss Philippe Clement, who has banished relegation worries in the Championship since he took over.

As such, Clement may feel that the Leeds clash is something of a free hit for his side, which may make them dangerous today.

The last meeting between the two teams came in the Championship last year and saw Leeds run out 2-0 winners.

Norwich last won away at Elland Road in 2019, when they secured a 3-1 win, with Leeds’ consolation goal coming from Patrick Bamford.

Lucas Perri is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Norwich City this afternoon, while in defence Farke picks Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Ethan Ampadu.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is also selected, as is Willy Gnonto.

Midfield will be a key area in the FA Cup tie and Farke goes with Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka, while Daniel James supports Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe.

Farke can make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Norwich City by using his substitutes if needed and his options off the bench include Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Norwich City

Perri, Gnonto, Bornauw, Bijol, Ampadu, Gudmundsson, Tanaka, Longstaff, James, Nmecha, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Bogle, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Buonanotte, Aaronson