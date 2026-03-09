Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Brentford

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Brentford for this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at the London Stadium.

The focus for West Ham is on surviving in the Premier League, but an FA Cup run could provide another confidence boost and help build more momentum.

West Ham edged out Fulham in the Premier League last time out and now want to beat more London rivals in the shape of Brentford.

Brentford though arrive at the London Stadium in good form, having lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions.

The Bees also visited the London Stadium and won 2-0 in the Premier League in October this season.

Midfielder Freddie Potts is available again for selection by Nuno after he completed his three game suspension.

West Ham’s fighting spirit under Nuno was talked up recently by a former Premier League star and the Hammers could need it tonight.

They will also need belief, which is something Hammers defender Konstantinos Mavropanos thinks has grown within the side of late.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Brentford this evening is Alphonse Areola, while at the back Nuno picks Kyle Walker-Peters, Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ollie Scarles.

Midfield is sure to be a key area of the game and to get control, Nuno goes with Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes and Mohamadou Kante, while leading the attacking charge are Jarrod Bowen, Adama Traore and Pablo.

If Nuno needs to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Brentford tonight then he has options to call for off the bench and they include Taty Castellanos and Callum Wilson.

West Ham United Lineup vs Brentford

Areola, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Fernandes, Kante, Bowen, Traore, Pablo

Substitutes: Herrick, Kilman, Summerville, Wilson, Catellanos, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Potts, Mayers