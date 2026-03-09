Phil Walter/Getty Images

Port Vale boss Jon Brady has namechecked Aston Villa loan goalkeeper Joe Gauci for the saves he made against Sunderland at the weekend, stressing his side ‘controlled’ the Black Cats in the game.

The Premier League new boys were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One‘s rock bottom side Port Vale at the weekend.

A first-half goal by Valiants’ wide-attacker Ben Waine was enough to see the League One side get the better of Regis Le Bris’ men.

Sunderland dominated the match, as expected, as they had 14 attempts on goal and half of those attempts were on target as well, compared to Port Vale’s one on target.

Brady’s men, though, showed great resilience while defending, as they stopped everything from the Premier League outfit at Vale Park.

Port Vale’s goalkeeper Gauci, who joined from Aston Villa on a season-long loan, was imperious between the sticks and he managed to keep a precious clean sheet.

The Valiants’ boss hailed the Australian custodian for making ‘incredible’ saves against the Black Cats.

Club played for West Torrens Birkalla Central Coast Mariners CCM Academy Adelaide City Melbourne City Adelaide United Aston Villa Barnsley Port Vale Clubs Joe Gauci has played for

Brady insisted that Port Vale were in control of the match against the Premier League side, stressing that his side were comfortable throughout.

“We conceded some chances, from set pieces, Joe made some incredible saves”, the Valiants boss told Port Vale TV (0:31).

“But in the game overall, we were quite comfortable.

“I felt we controlled them – we knew we had to suffer without the ball.

“But overall, when we made the changes in the second half, George Hall and Andre [Gray] came on, I thought it was really comfortable for us.”

Gauci spent seven years in Australia before Aston Villa snapped him up two years ago on a deal worth £1.3m and he is currently on his second loan away from the Villans.

The Australia international has mostly been the first-choice at Vale Park, with his contract set to run for two more years.

Port Vale are currently sitting at the bottom of the League One table, and Gauci will look to take confidence from his performance against Sunderland for the rest of the season, before he returns to Villa Park in the summer.