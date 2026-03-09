Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

West Ham United winter signing Taty Castellanos has revealed that he came to England because he wants to play for Argentina in the upcoming summer World Cup.

The London club are right in the mix in the Premier League relegation battle this season, as they currently sit 18th in the league table.

They have improved of late under Nuno Espirito Santo and most recently beat Fulham 1-0 to move level on points with Nottingham Forest.

West Ham brought in strikers Pablo and Castellanos in the winter window to beef up their frontline, as they splashed close to €50m on the duo.

There was some talk that Leeds United were looking to hijack Castellanos’ move to West Ham, but the Irons were able to see off the competition for the 27-year-old.

Nuno has made the Argentine his regular starter, with Castellanos scoring two Premier League goals so far as the Hammers look to keep their top-flight status intact.

The ex-Lazio hitman has now admitted that he thinks about the national team all the time; he has played twice for the Argentina national team.

Attacker Age Lionel Messi 38 Nicolas Gonzalez 27 Jose Manuel Lopez 25 Lautaro Martinez 28 Joaquin Panichelli 23 Gianluca Prestianni 20 Attackers in most recent Argentina squad

Castellanos has made it clear that even when training with the Hammers, he thinks of the national team, stressing he moved to the Premier League so that he can get attention from the national team.

“I live, breathe, and think about the national team all day”, the West Ham hitman told Argentine broadcaster TNT Sports Argentina (via Tutto Mercato Web).

“I train with West Ham, but I’m thinking about the national team.

“The idea of ​​coming to England was to play in the Premier League in the year of the World Cup.

“Competing here is crucial.”

The Hammers’ hitman, though, is fully aware of the world-class competition he faces to get into Lionel Scaloni’s side, who have the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez at their disposal.

“If I’m not called up, I’ll congratulate whoever takes my place.

“Ultimately, we represent an important club.

“My role is complicated because I have to compete with the best in the world, like Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez, as well as many other players who are doing well in Europe”, he added.

While Argentina are on Castellanos’ mind, West Ham will want him to stay focused on the relegation battle for now, with every game crucial for the Hammers.

Beyond that, whether his performances at the Hammers will be enough to earn him a call-up to Scaloni’s squad amid the top-quality competition for places remains to be seen.