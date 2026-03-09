Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wales are keen to include Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Ashley Phillips in their squad for the World Cup qualification playoff matches scheduled for the end of March, according to journalist Phil Blanche.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Blackburn Rovers in 2023, the 20-year-old has embarked on loan spells with Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City to gain senior team experience, with the Potters’ sporting director noting that Phillips has the potential to develop into an outstanding defender.

Last season, Phillips featured in 35 Championship games for Stoke City, helping the club narrowly avoid relegation and retain their place in the second tier.

The defensive prospect returned to Stoke on loan from Spurs last summer, citing unfinished business in Staffordshire, and has featured in 35 games under Mark Robins this season, even registering an assist.

Born in Manchester to a Welsh mother, Phillips was eligible to play for Wales and made his debut at Under-16 level, coming off the bench against England in April 2021.

Later that year, in October 2021, the Spurs loanee switched allegiance to England, going on to represent the Three Lions from Under-17 to Under-21 levels, racking up a total of 33 appearances.

Wales are now hoping to include the 20-year-old in their squad as they approach the international break, during which they must win two playoff matches to secure qualification for the World Cup this summer in North America.

Team played for Wales U16s England U17s England U18s England U19s England U20s England U21s Teams Ashley Phillips has played for at international level

Talks over a potential switch have already taken place and if the 20-year-old agrees, he would be immediately added to Craig Bellamy’s squad at the start of the international break.

Wales are set to face Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA playoff semi-finals on 26th March, with the winner set to meet the victor of Italy vs Northern Ireland in the final, a crucial match that will decide a place at the summer World Cup.

With competition for places in the England squad fierce, the Spurs loanee may view the Wales opportunity as an opportunity to go to the World Cup.

At the same time, Phillips’ inclusion in the Wales defence would give Bellamy and his squad a significant boost, adding both quality and depth as they aim to secure World Cup qualification.