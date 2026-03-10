Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic has a close relationship with Barcelona’s ex-president amid the Catalans’ interest in the Croatian if Andreas Christensen does not sign a new deal.

Since joining Tottenham in 2023 from Croatian giants Hajduk Split, the teenager has been regarded as a long-term prospect for the London club, signing a deal with the Lilywhites to remain at the club until 2030.

Vuskovic, represented by agent Pini Zahavi, has already begun to showcase his potential in Germany, featuring in Hamburg’s defence across 22 league appearances this season and contributing five goals and an assist, earning praise from a former Spurs star who remarked that he is too talented for the Bundesliga side.

Barcelona defender Christensen’s contract runs until summer 2026, with a two-year extension on the table; should he depart, the club are eyeing Vuskovic as a potential replacement.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old’s agent enjoys a strong rapport with Joan Laporta, the former president who is now campaigning to return to the helm of the Catalan club.

With Vuskovic’s performances catching attention at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg are hoping to keep the defender for another season, although the club’s sporting director has confirmed that Die Rothosen do not hold an option to make the move permanent.

Tottenham have maintained a firm stance against accepting permanent offers for the Croatian centre-back, though it remains unclear whether their position will shift should their league situation evolve over the coming months.

Country played in Croatia Poland Belgium Germany Countries in which Luka Vuskovic has played

The Europa League winners currently sitting just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with nine games remaining, one pundit has warned that they cannot be relied upon to secure a victory.

However, with top clubs monitoring the 19-year-old closely, Vuskovic also will be aware that a move to a top team could entail reduced playing time, as a journalist noted in relation to a potential switch to Bayern Munich.

Any decision on a permanent move is likely to be deferred until the summer, and with the London club viewing him as a player with a bright future, it remains to be seen whether they will be compelled to reconsider their stance should relegation occur.

Vuskovic, having proven his quality in the Premier League, could be seen as an option to slot into Tottenham’s defence next term, removing the need to dip into the market for another centre-back.

Laporta, who resigned to stand for re-election in line with Barcelona’s rules, will though look to use his relationship with Zahavi if Vuskovic becomes a key target.