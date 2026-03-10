Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Leeds United will have one less competitor for defender Danilho Doekhi in the summer transfer window, as Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are currently not focused on him.

The Dutch defender has been linked with a potential Premier League move for several years now and it has not changed in recent windows as well.

Doekhi first attracted Premier League interest a decade ago, back in 2016, with West Ham United and Watford showing interest in him.

And in the recent winter window, Aston Villa and Leeds showed ‘particular’ interest in the ex-Netherlands Under-21 international.

Doekhi though was opposed to moving in the middle of the season and favoured seeing out his contract with Union Berlin, leaving him as a free agent in the summer.

Neither Aston Villa or Leeds signed a new centre-back in the winter window.

Leeds brought in the likes of Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to beef up their defensive options following promotion last summer.

Aston Villa were also linked with a host of defenders last summer, but due to financial restrictions, the arrival of Victor Lindelof on a free transfer was the only backline addition for Unai Emery’s side.

Leeds United CBs Aston Villa CBs Joe Rodon Tyrone Mings Pascal Struijk Ezri Konsa Jaka Bijol Pau Torres Sebastiaan Bornauw Victor Lindelof Leeds United and Aston Villa’s centre-back options

The pair could well be in the market for centre-back additions when the summer window opens and Doekhi is sure to be attractive.

It goes without saying that a host of clubs will be keen on the 27-year-old when the campaign ends, and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have been credited with an interest.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, the Dutch defender is not a priority target for Die Roten Bullen and the situation is ‘currently cold’.

They have other targets higher on their shortlist, which means Aston Villa and Leeds have one fewer competitor to worry about.

The right-footed centre-back has scored six goals from the backline in all competitions this term for Union Berlin in 28 all-competition appearances.

Doekhi has not played outside the Netherlands and Germany before and a summer move to the Premier League could be a tempting prospect for the defender, both from a financial and sporting point of view.