Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Southampton can finish the campaign strongly, starting by beating West Brom this week.

Tonda Eckert and his men have thrust themselves firmly into the playoff conversation, sitting eighth in the table after 35 games and just four points adrift of the playoff spots.

Saints are riding an eight-match unbeaten run, winning six during that stretch, with their last defeat dating back to mid-January, as one EFL figure previously noted the German tactician would need time to steady the side after their Christmas dip.

West Brom, meanwhile, are still adjusting under interim boss James Morrison and are searching for their first win at the Hawthorns since the turn of the year, having already faced criticism for a poor away record that has produced just three victories on the road, leaving them locked in a relegation scrap and only one point clear of the bottom three.

Parkin backed Southampton to make their mark against an off-balance West Brom side, highlighting the Saints’ growing momentum and the rhythm they have found on the pitch.

He emphasised that Saints boast a variety of attacking options, a versatility the struggling Baggies might be lacking.

The 44-year-old feels that the strengths set Southampton up for a strong finish to the season, forecasting a win at the Hawthorns on Wednesday.

Game Date Bristol City (H) 21/04 Blackburn Rovers (H) 25/04 Preston North End (A) 02/05 Southampton’s final three league games

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (22:04): “I will favour the Saints here, I think.

“I’ve seen them in the flesh more recently.

“They’ve got a bit of rhythm, got a bit of momentum.

“I think they’ve got different ways to play, which probably West Brom don’t have the luxury of doing given the predicament they’re in.

“I just fancy Southampton here to finish the season strongly.

“I’m going to go nil-two.”

Eckert arrived with his share of doubters, with some questioning whether handing him the role on a permanent basis was a gamble, but he has since steadied the ship at St Mary’s and kept hopes alive of an immediate return to the Premier League.

With nine games remaining, Saints will aim to keep the points tally ticking over as they strive to remain firmly in the hunt for a place in the top six.