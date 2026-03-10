Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Analyst John Walker has urged Rangers fans to give Andreas Skov Olsen time to get up to speed.

Skov Olsen has been on Rangers’ radar since 2021, when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was at the helm and the winger was playing for Bologna.

Rangers finally got their man in in January from Wolfsburg, hoping that he would provide the impetus for a title charge, on a loan with an option to buy for €10m.

Walker feels that Skov Olsen will need a minimum of two months to get to peak performance, with the player having barely started for the past year and a half.

Reminding fans of last season loanee Vaclav Cerny, who like Skov Olsen was signed from Wolfsburg, and had a slow start before becoming undroppable, Walker suggested that the Dane should not be judged until the end of the loan.

He also pointed to the caps Skov Olsen has won for Denmark to point to his quality.

Walker wrote on X: “Andreas Skov Olsen: Calm

“He will take 6-8 weeks to get up to speed, barely played for 18 months and without real consistency of starts to build up momentum.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“We did the exact same with Cerny in the opening 4-8 weeks and then he was a player we couldn’t live without.

“It’s not ASO’s fault that difficult games all came in a cluster (Hearts H, Motherwell A & Celtic B2B) and he has 2 Big Assists in the 2 League Games.

“This is a guy with 40 Danish caps, let’s give it the full-term of the Loan Agreement.”

While Skov Olsen’s single goal in the league came in a big victory against Kilmarnock, his two assists have proven to be more vital, helping seal a win against Hearts and a point against Celtic.

Frustrations around Skov Olsen reached a crescendo after Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Celtic on penalties.

Fans have been disappointed with Skov Olsen’s hesitancy to take on his man and his set piece delivery, with former Hibernian star Tam McManus echoing their sentiments.

Rangers boss Danny Rohl revealed last month that the club see ‘something in Skov Olsen’ and that his match fitness will be gradually built up.

Rohl though does not have the luxury of affording game-time to Skov Olsen to purely build up his sharpness, with the season fast approaching its conclusion while Rangers cannot afford any more slip-ups, trailing Hearts by six points.