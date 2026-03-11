Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that Danny Rohl has to take a ‘bit of blame’ for his team’s poor performances of late, citing the calls the manager took on Sunday as reasons behind some fans’ wanting him out.

Rangers’ inability to break Celtic down over the course of 120 minutes resulted in their exit from the Scottish Cup on penalties at the weekend.

Their only hope of winning silverware now rests on the Scottish Premiership, where they have a three-way title race to take care of.

Following the penalty shootout defeat to their bitter rivals, some Rangers fans were so angry that they called for Rohl to go.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager has been criticised for his tactics within the game, with one former star calling his approach too negative and overly pragmatic once the Gers have an advantage.

Dalziel echoes a similar sentiment, insisting that after spending as much money as the Gers have, they should be doing better and so Rohl has to take some blame.

“I think he takes a big bit of blame. I think he has got a squad there and they have spent a lot of money, Rangers, this season”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (21.42).

Club Years Sheffield Wednesday 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Danny Rohl’s managerial career

“He has got to take that responsibility. I was talking about the fact that I would probably go with him in the summer as well.”

Citing the example of the Scottish Cup loss on Sunday, Dalziel added: “Rohl’s first three four calls on Sunday were why Rangers fans want him out.

“I know that it is a reaction after the game, but there is still a small amount that are starting to doubt him.”

Rohl was backed by Rangers in the winter transfer window and Gers fans will expect to see the German deliver.

His relative inexperience, with Sheffield Wednesday his only previous managerial job, risks being exposed by Martin O’Neill’s work at Celtic, with the experienced tactician keeping a misfiring Bhoys team on track.

Rangers did try to bring Steven Gerrard back before handing Rohl the job at Ibrox.