Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has reflected on the pride of representing his country, revealing that emotions inevitably surface whenever he pulls on the shirt for Wales, with the experience carrying a unique weight.

In 2019, Rodon made his international debut for Wales in a 2–1 victory over Azerbaijan, playing the full 90 minutes after being handed his opportunity by Ryan Giggs.

Since that first appearance, he has gone on to earn 58 caps for his country, also finding the net twice last year during the World Cup qualifiers ahead of the upcoming summer tournament.

The 26-year-old was part of the Wales squad for Euro 2020, who finished second in their group to secure automatic passage to the finals before bowing out to Denmark in the round of 16.

Rodon reflected on the emotions he experienced while representing his nation at the tournament, recalling a memorable moment after advancing from the group stage when players were shown a surprise video message from their families before the knockout stage match.

He explained that playing for Wales brings a strong sense of pride, but also emotions that can surface in powerful ways.

The 26-year-old added that representing the Dragons carries a different kind of pressure, as the responsibility of playing for his country makes the experience feel unique and difficult to fully describe.

Wales star Position Karl Darlow Goalkeeper Joe Rodon Defender Ethan Ampadu Defender/Midfielder Dan James Winger Wales internationals at Leeds United

Rodon said on The Official Leeds United Podcast (26:50): “When we were in the Euros in 2021, when we got through the group stage, we kind of had the surprise video from all our families that played before the game.

“I don’t know.

“I feel like when you’re representing your country, I think it just means, obviously, pride, but I think that emotion creeps in.

“It’s hard to explain, really hard to explain.

“It’s just a different type of pressure, and it’s just knowing that you’re playing for your country and you’re representing it.

“It just hits different. It’s hard to explain.”

The Leeds United star has been enjoying a standout campaign under Daniel Farke, making 27 appearances in the Premier League and earning praise from the German after reaching the milestone of 100 consecutive starts for the Elland Road outfit, while a fellow countryman hailed Rodon as a central figure in upholding the team’s standards.

Wales now sit just two victories away from sealing their ticket to the World Cup, beginning with a clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26th March before a decisive meeting with the winner of the tie between Italy and Northern Ireland.

The Dragons are also seeking additional defensive depth, with Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips approached over the possibility of switching international allegiance from England to strengthen Craig Bellamy’s backline.