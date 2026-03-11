Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur hitman Mido has urged the club to sack Igor Tudor and the person who appointed him as well, stressing he is one of the ‘worst’ managers around.

Danish boss Thomas Frank got the sack after he failed to find any consistency throughout the season and Tudor was appointed as the interim until the end of the season to keep Tottenham safe.

The Croatian’s arrival, though, has only worsened the situation, as Spurs have lost all four games under his watch across all competitions.

One former Premier League star recently told Tudor that he needs to make the Tottenham players believe they are better than they are.

The north Londoners are fighting a relegation battle in the Premier League and were demolished by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

An Antonin Kinsky horror show early in the first half saw them lose the game 5-2, and understandably, the Spurs fans are furious.

Tottenham have conceded 14 goals in their last four games, prompting calls to sack the Croatian boss immediately.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, ex-Spurs forward Mido has expressed his fury at Tudor, who he thinks is one of the worst managers around.

The Egyptian is of the view that the former Juventus boss has no management skills, stressing that he cannot handle the media and has no game plan as well.

Mido though does not just want Tudor to go as he is also keen to see the person who made the decision to appoint him to be sacked too.

“Whoever appointed #Tudor must get the sack cause I’m sure he never watched #Juventus under him!!”, the former Tottenham forward wrote on X.

“He is one of the worst coaches around! No tactics, no Game plan, and man-to-man management 0!!

“Can’t handle the pressure and can’t deal with the media!! Plz sack him today, not tomorrow!! No time for bullsh*t anymore.. the club doesn’t deserve this sh*t!!”

One former Spurs star called for the sacking of sporting director Johan Lange and CEO Vinai Venkatesham after Frank was relieved of his duties.

They are currently looking at two options in Saudi Arabia, as the north Londoners are looking to bring in a replacement for Fabio Paratici.

Spurs face Liverpool on Sunday and whether Tudor will remain the Tottenham boss until then remains to be seen.