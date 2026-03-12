George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has assessed midfielder Enzo Le Fee, expressing his satisfaction with the Frenchman’s performances and highlighting his intelligence and strong connection with the squad.

The 26-year-old, having featured only ten times for Roma, moved on loan last winter to Sunderland, being termed a perfect fit upon his arrival, as the club chased Premier League promotion, with the switch set to become permanent if they secured top-flight status.

Reunited with Le Bris, who coached him during an early spell at Lorient, the French midfielder played a pivotal role in securing promotion, featuring in the 2-1 playoff final victory over Sheffield United and earning acclaim from French media for his outstanding performances in England.

This season has been monumental for Le Fee, who has become a key figure for Sunderland, making 32 appearances and contributing nine goals and assists across all competitions.

Le Bris reflected on the Frenchman’s journey, highlighting that after a strong start to his career, he faced a challenging spell with Roma, leaving uncertainty over whether he would reach his full potential as he neared 25.

He hailed the decision to move from Serie A to the Championship last season as a bold step and praised the 26-year-old’s quality this season, even as a February injury tested his physical resilience.

The 50-year-old also highlighted the attacking midfielder’s versatility and football intelligence, praising his ability to play in multiple positions, contribute both offensively and defensively, and maintain consistency in the top flight.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Le Bris said at a press conference (12:48): “Really pleased, really pleased because after Lorient he had good spells but also difficult moments in Rennes and then in Roma.

“So when you reach 24/25 years old, you never know if you’ll stay a potential or if you can become a great player, and I thought that he could be a great player.

“So coming from Roma last season in the Championship was a strong decision from him.

“He showed great quality this season, got an injury in February as well, so it was a question for him, your physical consistency.

“So this season the Premier League, probably the hardest and most demanding league in the world, if you can stay consistent as he was, it shows something.

“Really pleased because of the ability to repeat but to play in different positions as well, always smart, always well connected with the squad, always keen to do the tasks, even defensive tasks he will do on purpose.

“He’s a good team-mate and a really good player.”

Despite a humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two-bound Port Vale, Sunderland have thrived in the Premier League and currently sit 11th with 40 points, comfortably clear of an immediate relegation fight with nine games remaining.

The Black Cats will next host Brighton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, a venue that has been a fortress this season with just two defeats.

Le Bris will be aiming for another positive result against the Seagulls, building on a win over Leeds United that was praised as a tactical masterclass by a former Premier League star.