Crystal Palace summer signing Jaydee Canvot has revealed that though his choice of moving to the Premier League at such a young age appeared to be illogical for some, he wanted it because of the technical aspects, intensity of training and the facilities available.

The Eagles beat off competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa to sign the teenager on a four-year deal.

Palace looked at him as a long-term replacement for Marc Guehi, who was then being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Though Oliver Glasner’s threat to quit temporarily postponed the sale, Guehi eventually left in January and Canvot has been stepping up to take his place.

He has played every minute of Palace’s last three league games, helping them win two.

While the young defender gradually gains in confidence, he has lifted the lid on his move to the Premier League.

Canvot admits that the decision initially appeared to be illogical for some, as they thought that the natural route would be to go to Germany.

Centre-back Nationality Maxence Lacroix French Jaydee Canvot French Chris Richards American Chadi Riad Moroccan Crystal Palace’s centre-backs

But the young French defender wanted England because of the intensity in training, the technical level and the facilities available.

“I spent a year at Toulouse and then went straight to the Premier League”, Canvot said in an interview with French outlet Foot Mercato.

“For some, it might have seemed like an illogical choice, because they would have gone to Germany, a league that’s good for French players and youngsters.

“But I wanted it.

“The technical level, the intensity of training and matches, the facilities, everything is different.”

Canvot played just a year of senior football at Toulouse before stepping up to the English football scene.

He has progressed through the different youth ranks for France and is currently part of their Under-21 squad.

He turned down a huge, lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, preferring an interesting sporting project, which Crystal Palace offered to him.