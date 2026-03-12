Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Werder Bremen managing director of football Clemens Fritz has commented on the situation facing Leeds United loanee Isaac Schmidt at the Weserstadion, admitting that the defender is unhappy about his limited game time.

In August 2024, Leeds United signed Schmidt from St. Gallen to provide cover for Junior Firpo at left-back, but he was unable to establish himself, making just 14 appearances, with Daniel Farke noting that competition kept him from nailing down the spot.

The 26-year-old, capped three times by the Switzerland national football team and praised by his coach on his debut last year, joined Die Werderaner on a one-year loan with a £3m option to buy, hoping regular minutes would help him break into Switzerland’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, despite claims from Werder Bremen’s head of first-team football that they did not want to lose the full-back, the Leeds loanee has made just 15 league appearances for the club so far, starting only five of them.

Fritz acknowledged that Schmidt is naturally frustrated with his current situation due to limited opportunities, while noting that the player has performed respectably when called upon.

He also pointed to the strong recent form of team-mate Olivier Deman, highlighting the threat he provides with his left-footed deliveries and forward runs, which has influenced selection decisions.

Despite the competition for places, the 45-year-old emphasised that the squad will need every available player, including the Switzerland international, as the season approaches its closing stages.

Player Playing in Mateo Joseph Spain Largie Ramazani Spain Joe Gelhardt England Isaac Schmidt Germany Max Wober Germany Leeds United out-on-loan stars

Fritz told German outlet DeichStube: “It’s normal that he’s not happy with his current situation

“Isaac did a decent job in his appearances.

“Olivier Deman has been doing very well lately.

“He’s also been a real threat with his left foot on crosses and forward runs.

“We’ll need all the lads until the end of the season”

With Felix Agu poised to return against Mainz on Sunday and Mitchell Weiser continuing to impress on the right flank, the 26-year-old’s opportunities for game time remain severely limited, having managed just one goal under Daniel Thioune.

It is suggested that the situation makes it increasingly unlikely that Werder Bremen will move to keep hold of Schmidt in the summer.

As such, the defender could well be on his way back to Elland Road.