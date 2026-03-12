Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City defender Ethan Laird has expressed his delight at returning from injury after making a start against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday, saying he believes he brings energy to the side and is keen to make his mark on the pitch.

A product of Manchester United‘s academy, Laird gained experience on loan at Milton Keynes Dons, Swansea City, Bournemouth and QPR before completing a permanent move to Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, earning high praise from a former Championship striker during his first year at the club.

Last season, the right-back played a key role in Chris Davies’ defence as Birmingham City stormed to the League One title, with the 40-year-old tactician praising the English full-back and singling out his aerial ability.

This campaign, Laird has made just 14 appearances in a Blues shirt after spending much of the season sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up at the end of September, making his first start since that setback against QPR in the 1–0 win at St Andrew’s.

He admitted the spell on the sidelines had been a difficult one, acknowledging that the road back from injury tested him both physically and mentally.

Laird noted that he could spend a long time reflecting on the experience but feels he has now come through the other side, taking particular joy in simply being back out on the pitch.

The 24-year-old also expressed hope that he can continue to influence games, stressing that he prides himself on bringing energy when he plays and wants to keep showing that whenever he steps onto the field.

Club played for Manchester United MK Dons Swansea City Bourmemouth QPR Birmingham City Clubs Ethan Laird has played for

Laird told Blues+ (1:32): “Yes, I can’t sugar coat it.

“It’s been really hard.

“The truth is that I could be here for ages speaking about it, but look, I’m at the end of that now.

“The process has done its processing, and I’m able to play football again, and that’s the one joy that I have.

“I just hope I can continue to affect it.

“You know, I believe that I bring a lot of energy anyways, and when I’m on the pitch, I do believe I bring energy, and hopefully I showed that a little bit today, and hopefully I can just continue to show that.”

Having made the PFA League One Team of the Year last season, Laird will be eager to help Davies’ side secure the results needed to close the five-point gap separating the Blues from the top six places.

Another home test awaits with Sheffield United visiting on Saturday after a defeat of their own, and Birmingham City will be hoping to capitalise and claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of February.