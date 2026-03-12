Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star George Abbott is happy with his current good form and is aiming to play week in, week out until the end of the campaign at Mansfield Town.

The Islington-born midfield talent joined Tottenham’s academy when he was seven years old and progressed through the ranks at the club.

Abbott was handed his senior debut by the club three years ago in the Premier League, against Leeds United, when he came on as a late substitute.

Last season, Abbott was on loan at League Two outfit Notts County, where he impressed, and one former EFL winger dubbed him a player to keep an eye on.

In the first half of the current campaign, he had an injury-hit loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers, where he was given key advice by manager Michael Duff.

The 20-year-old made a mid-season loan switch to Mansfield Town, where Tottenham are managing his game time carefully.

Abbott has featured in six games so far for the Stags and won the Man of the Match award in Mansfield’s 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday.

Person Position Nigel Clough Manager Gary Crosby Assistant Andy Garner First team coach David Waldie Fitness coach Adam Collin Goalkeeping coach Mansfield Town’s coaching team

The Spurs loanee is very happy with his current form, stressing that he is keen to get as many minutes as he can until the end of the campaign.

“I really enjoyed it again”, Abbott told Mansfield’s media (3:09) when he was asked about his recent performances.

“I thought I played really well, but it was just me getting my minutes back in.

“And now I am back to full fitness – hopefully I can keep starting games, keep getting my minutes, while I am playing well.

“I think the minutes [game time] help and getting used to the game, starting the game, getting up to the pace of it.

“And then I’m able to just play my own game and do what I do best.”

Abbott will be looking to stay fit and keep his performance levels consistent under Nigel Clough to end the current campaign on a high note.

Whether the young midfielder will be given a crack in the Tottenham first team over the course of pre-season in the summer remains to be seen.

It could well depend on what division Tottenham are in, with Spurs in an unexpected scrap to keep hold of their Premier League status at the moment.