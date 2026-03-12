Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa have been joined by Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar’s top talent Bendeguz Kovacs.

The young Hungarian is yet to make his senior debut for AZ Alkmaar, but his standout performances at youth level have marked him out as a hugely bright prospect.

Initially starting within Ajax’s youth ranks, he joined AZ Alkmaar last year and has taken his goalscoring form with him.

Kovacs has scored 29 goals for AZ Alkmaar, across all competitions, already this season and could be at the centre of a transfer wrangle soon.

Aston Villa have been long-term admirers of the player, initially showing interest in the teenager in December last year.

Now, ‘in addition to Aston Villa’, Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon have jumped into the race for Kovacs, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

There is also interest from Italian heavyweights Juventus, who are keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old.

International level Caps Hungary U16s 5 Hungary U17s 2 Hungary U18s 5 Hungary U19s 8 Bendeguz Kovacs at international level

With a host of sides now actively tracking Kovacs, Aston Villa will have to work overtime if they are to take the Hungarian to Villa Park.

It now remains to be seen whether AZ Alkmaar decide to hold an auction for Kovacs and sell him to the highest bidder.

The club though could be keen for the Hungarian to at least play for their first team before he moves on.

The Villans brought in Tammy Abraham in January to strengthen their attack, beating off competition from another unnamed Premier League club.

However, they were not been impressed by Evann Guessand, who has been sent out on loan to Crystal Palace, with an option to buy.

The addition of another young striker will only strengthen Unai Emery’s options up front, though Kovacs would be unlikely to arrive being seen as first team ready.

The club have been tackling PSR issues of late, and have seen their hands being tied in the transfer market.