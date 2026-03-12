Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has pointed towards Charlton Athletic‘s impressive defensive record, insisting that they are a well-drilled team, who have a style of play beaten into them.

Charlton were the third team to earn promotion from League One last season, managing to do so via the playoffs.

The Addicks have not fared as well Birmingham City and Wrexham, but enjoy a cushion between themselves and the relegation zone.

Nathan Jones’ side continue to have to watch over their shoulder and Parkin did previously insist that if they were to survive then it could be a close run thing.

In Parkin’s view, a lot of credit for Charlton’s steadfastness in the Championship has to go to their defence, where they have managed as many as 13 clean sheets in 37 league matches.

Eleven of those have come while having Thomas Kaminski between the sticks and Parkin believes that it is more down to the manager’s persistence with his tactics than anything else.

Praising Charlton for their impressive defensive record, Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions show (7.11): “It is not a fluke.

Game Competition Oxford United (A) Championship Norwich City (H) Championship Bristol City (H) Championship Charlton Athletic’s next three games

“Listen, if they are having their woodwork clattered every five minutes and people missing open goals and the opposition are missing penalties and stuff like that, you think that the luck might run out.

“It is not luck, it is an incredibly well-drilled team who have got a style of play that they have got absolutely beaten into them.

“To be in the position they are right now is sensational.”

Charlton have recorded back to back wins and both those victories have seen them keep a clean sheet.

Jones will want to run to continue this weekend when he takes his Addicks side to face strugglers Oxford United.

Charlton beat Oxford United 1-0 at the Valley earlier this season, but the Kassam has not been a happy hunting ground for them.

The Addicks have lost four of their last seven visits to Oxford United and last won a league encounter away against the U’s all the way back in 1998.