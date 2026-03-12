George Wood/Getty Images

Rob Edwards has insisted Wolves need to do early business in the summer transfer window ahead of next season to make sure they can hit the ground running ahead of an expected campaign in the Championship.

Edwards was appointed Wolves manager in November as he took over from Vitor Pereira and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, despite being warned against leaving Middlesbrough for Wolves.

Wolves finished in 16th position last season in the Premier League after Pereira helped the club to six consecutive victories to guarantee safety.

Currently, Wolves sit rock-bottom in the Premier League table with only 16 points from 30 games and look doomed, but they recently secured back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Liverpool to give the fans some cheer.

Ahead of what will be his first summer transfer window as Wolves boss, Edwards has a clear idea about how the club should do their business.

Edwards believes Wolves should be aggressive and get some work done early in the summer transfer window, ahead of an expected season back in the Championship.

Stressing that it is important to put the club in the best position, Edwards feels that Wolves can use the situation to their advantage and make it work in their favour.

Non-UK boss Stale Solbakken Walter Zenga Nuno Espirito Santo Bruno Lage Julen Lopetegui Vitor Pereira Non UK managers of Wolves

Edwards was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Going forward into the summer I think we’ll be in a position where we can be aggressive and get some work done early.

“I’ve stressed that to the guys as well, as someone who’s lived this sort of situation before, that it’s really important we can get to work with a group really quickly to put us in the best position to build something.

“There’s a lot of hard work going into that. I think we’ll be in a good spot.

“We’ve got a good idea of what the situation is and we have to use that to our advantage and make this difficult situation work in our favour.”

The Molineux side could well have a very different look about them when the new campaign starts, not least with Mateus Mane one of many players sure to draw interest; a winter window sale was resisted.

Wolves have eight games to go before the Premier League season ends, and they are next due to lock horns with Brentford at the G Tech.

Besides that, Wolves will also face off against West Ham United and Burnley, who are both currently in the relegation zone and fighting for survival.

Edwards will be keen for Wolves to post a strong end to the season as that could help to sell the club as an attractive destination to potential signings in the summer.