Leeds United will not be the destination for exciting Anderlecht midfield talent Nathan De Cat in the view of analyst Filip Joos.

De Cat, still only 17, is viewed as the next big thing out of Belgium and already has a host of Premier League clubs sniffing around him after his dominant displays alerted them to his talent.

Primarily playing as a defensive midfielder, the 6’4 De Cat has already amassed 36 appearances for Anderlecht, with three goals and five assists to his name.

There could well be a big move in the offing in the summer, but De Cat’s destination remains unclear.

Joos though is clear in his mind that De Cat will not be heading to Elland Road to sign for Leeds; he is also ruling out Everton as an option.

Joos said via Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant: “It won’t be Leeds United or Everton.

“What would be a good move for him and when?

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“I don’t know. Can he only handle an hour?”

Joos also hinted at De Cat’s physical condition being a factor in a possible transfer, but hedged that by admitting that the midfielder is yet to fully grow into his body.

“That’s the only thing that might be in doubt now, perhaps due to a certain physical ailment.

“You feel that something could still happen to his body.

“After a year in the Premier League, he might have gained ten kilos.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing for him, that’s the bottom line.”

De Cat appeared under Watford manager Edward Still, who has been lauded for getting ‘something going’ at the Hornets, when he was interim for a week at Anderlecht.

Whether Still might try to encourage Watford to make a move for De Cat remains to be seen, but the Hornets would need to dig deep.

Everton, who Joos does not see as an option for De Cat, are showing interest in Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei.

If Leeds can secure their Premier League status then they may be able to prove Joos wrong.

The Whites though may well remember the last time they chased a promising Belgian midfielder in the shape of Charles De Ketelaere.

De Ketelaere wanted to move to AC Milan, but Leeds refused to give up on chasing him.

He did eventually sign for the Rossoneri and is now still in Serie A, but at Atalanta.