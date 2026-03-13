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Exeter City star Jack Aitchison is eyeing an upset against Cardiff City, even though he believes that the Welsh side are the best team he has played against this season.

The Bluebirds were at the top of the League One table for the majority of the current campaign, but now they have been dethroned.

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala was aiming for a ‘sensational’ result against the Welsh side last time out and the Imps defeated Brian Barry-Murphy’s side 2-0 last weekend.

Barnsley also held Cardiff to a 1-1 draw earlier this week, which sees them sit second in the table with 73 points, four off the Imps.

Up next, Cardiff are set to visit St James Park on Saturday afternoon to face mid-table side Exeter City in a league clash.

Grecians star Aitchison clearly admitted that Barry-Murphy’s side are the best team Exeter have faced this season, pointing out that Cardiff dominated the game.

The Bluebirds won the match 1-0 against Exeter City back in December, and the former Celtic attacking midfielder stressed that the Welsh side have quality players, who have shown that they have played at a higher level.

Result Competition Cardiff 1-0 Exeter League One Exeter 0-1 Cardiff EFL Trophy Cardiff 2-2 Exeter Friendly Last three Cardiff-Exeter meetings

However, he pointed towards Cardiff’s draw against Barnsley, insisting that Cardiff are capable of slipping up, which the Grecians want to take advantage of on Saturday.

“I think Cardiff so far, probably are the best team I have played”, Aitchison told a press conference (3:03) when he was asked about the promotion favourites.

“[We] played away from home, and they dictated the game – they have got some good players.

“You can see that they have played at a higher level than League One.

“But I think we need to focus on ourselves first and how we can win the game, and then look at them to see how we stop them.

“It was one each way at Barnsley the other night – so there are chances that they might slip up, and there are chances for us to go on ahead in the game.”

Despite Cardiff’s recent hiccups, they are still very much the favourites alongside Lincoln City to get up, and Barry-Murphy’s work has been lauded multiple times over the season.

Now it remains to be seen if the Bluebirds will be able to get back to winning ways against the Grecians away from home.