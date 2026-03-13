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Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that conversations have already taken place between the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy and potential other managers as the Lilywhites have realised that the appointment of Igor Tudor has to come to an end.

Following a disappointing league campaign, Tottenham decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou at the end of last term, despite the manager having led them to the Europa League.

They then roped in Thomas Frank from Brentford, but that experiment did not go well and the 52-year-old was eventually sacked to prevent the club’s steady downfall.

Former Juventus boss Tudor was trusted with the rescue work, but things have gone from bad to worse, with suggestions the Croatian is already starting to lose the dressing room.

Criticism has started to come from different quarters with former hitman Mido urging the club to even sack the person who appointed Tudor in the first place.

Now it has been claimed that Tottenham are already in the process of speaking to other managers in the event Tudor is sacked.

“I think this is an appointment that is unravelling very quickly”, Crook said on talkSPORT (2.00).

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“I believe that conversations have taken place already between Spurs and potential other managers.”

Crook further took time to namecheck some of the potential candidates with whom the club have already discussed the prospect of taking over and indicated that Tottenham are realising they were wrong to appoint Tudor.

“Sean Dyche has been mentioned in the last 72 hours or so, but I think he will want a long-term contract, not a deal until the end of the season.

“There was even talk about Ange Postecoglou possibly being asked to return. I don’t think, having made enquiries this morning, that will happen.

“Ryan Mason as another interim for the third time is a possibility.

“I think they realise, the Tottenham hierarchy that this appointment is going to have to come to an end.”

Tottenham now have a match against Liverpool this weekend, where it looks likely that the 47-year-old will be in charge.

Scott Minto feels that Tudor has not been able to get the best out of the Tottenham team and it now remains to be seen whether that is again the case on Sunday.

Liverpool great Phil Thompson has urged the Reds to take advantage of Tottenham’s fragility to pile on to the misery this weekend.