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Rangers boss Danny Rohl has praised his ‘great’ centre-backs, revealing that their skillset allows him to play a high line, while paying particular praise to Wolves loan star Nasser Djiga.

Celtic were limited to a single shot over 120 minutes last weekend, but Rangers’ inability to score despite taking 24 shots saw the Gers crash out of the Scottish Cup on penalties.

The final result though, should not take away from Rangers’ performance, with their dominance built around the centre-back pairing of Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Rohl lauded Wolves centre-back Djiga for an ‘outstanding’ game after bringing him back into the starting line-up for the first time in three fixtures.

Taking the chance to praise his entire cohort of centre-backs, Rohl extolled their abilities which allowed him the tactical flexibility of deploying a high defensive line.

Rohl said at a press conference (10:30): “I have great centre-backs at the moment available.

“I think everyone is ready and for me Nasser played an outstanding game.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“Both of them Manny and Nasser really strong.

“They won every one against one duel.

“We could play a high last line with them.

“Very quick, also calm on the ball.”

Rohl was also quick to credit the experience John Souttar brings to the table.

“Then I have John who gives the group experience, which is great.

“This is good to have.”

Djiga has somewhat turned around a poor start to the season in a Rangers shirt.

Journalist Mark Guidi commented that he was ‘not having’ Djiga when Russell Martin was still at the helm, but the Wolves loanee has since improved under Rohl.

Former Gers star Andy Halliday declared Fernandez to have ‘so much potential’ despite lacking defensive instincts at times, with Peterborough director of football Barry Fry, who sold the defender for £3m last summer, predicting that Rangers will eventually sell him for ‘£30m or even £40m’.

Djiga is set to return to Wolves at the end of the season unless Rangers can sit round the table with the Molineux side to negotiate a new loan or a permanent deal.

With Wolves likely to be in the Championship next season, Djiga may not be keen to return to Molineux.