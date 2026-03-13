David Rogers/Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his side should be looking to head to Norwich City and come back with all three points despite a heavy defeat against Coventry City.

The Deepdale outfit went to Coventry and came back with a disappointing 3-0 defeat with goals from Tatshuhiro Sakamoto, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Matt Grimes for Frank Lampard’s league leaders.

North End have slipped down the Championship standings in recent months and badly need to turn things around if they are to challenge for a top-six spot.

They had been looking like solid top six finishers, benefiting from loan stars shining brightly.

Next up, they are due to head to Carrow Road to face off against Norwich, who are undefeated in their last three games and in good form under Philippe Clement.

Despite poor recent form, Heckingbottom believes Preston should be going to Norwich with the expectation that they can pick up all three points.

The Canaries’ recent form is not taken lightly by Heckingbottom, as he also asked for the support of the travelling fans when his team go up against in-form opposition away from home.

Heckingbottom said on Preston’s official website: “We just want the results.

Game Competition Norwich City (A) Championship Stoke City (H) Championship Leicester City (A) Championship Preston’s next three games

“That’s what we’re chasing.

“We know we’re going to another team in good form.

“But we can go there with an expectation and a desire to get three points.

Preston currently sit 14th in the Championship with just one point separating them from Norwich in 15th position.

Heckingbottom’s men sit on 49 points with only nine games to play and chances of making the playoffs this season are hanging by a thread.

North End last won on the road against Bristol City in early January, while the earlier meeting with Norwich, at Deepdale, finished in a 1-1 draw.

After the Norwich City game, Preston welcome 16th-place Stoke City at Deepdale, with the Potters struggling for form with no wins in their last three matches.