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Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has admitted he is a perfectionist and wants to get better and better between the sticks for the Hoops.

Sinisalo has recently slotted in between the sticks for Celtic after replacing veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ahead of a second leg clash against Stuttgart in the Europa League.

Since taking over from Schmeichel, Sinisalo has played in four consecutive games and twice against arch rivals Rangers.

Prior to being given his chance, a Celtic legend went on the record to call for Sinisalo to get the gloves.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in knocking out Rangers from the Scottish Cup, keeping a clean sheet for 120 minutes which further strengthened his claim to keep hold of the gloves.

The Finnish international wants to impress the Celtic boss Martin O’Neill with his performances on the pitch and has offered an insight into his character, revealing that he is a perfectionist.

Sinisalo believes he himself is his biggest critic and wants to be as good as he can to help the manager and the team at the end of the day.

The goalkeeper told Celtic TV: “I’m trying to be as good as I can for him to help the team win and I’m obviously trying to learn every time I play.

Club played for FC Espoo Aston Villa Ayr United Burton Albion Exeter City Celtic Clubs Viljami Sinisalo has played for

“I’m probably my own biggest critic in terms of I’m a perfectionist – I want to be perfect, and I want to do things better and better.

“It’s just about listening to the staff, the manager and Woodsy and everyone else, and taking on board what I can do better in whatever way it is to help the team be successful at the end of the day.”

Sinisalo, who joined Celtic from Premier League side Aston Villa, will want to take full advantage of his run in the team to try to make himself the club’s first choice.

The stakes are high for the Finland international as Celtic are trying to do a domestic double in a season which has seen managerial upheaval.

Celtic currently in second position in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind league leaders Hearts, while their next opponents Motherwell sit in fourth position after their three-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end at the hands of Dundee.

Sinisalo will once again aim to keep a clean sheet and help secure a crucial victory in front of the home fans at Celtic Park.