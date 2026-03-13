Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor has revealed that Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are out for the Liverpool trip, while Conor Gallagher is a doubt with a fever.

Micky van de Ven was already confirmed to be missing out on this fixture through the suspension arising from the red card he earned against Crystal Palace.

Romero and Palhinha suffered a sickening clash of heads during the Atletico Madrid clash at the Metropolitano, which saw Palhinha come off immediately while Romero tried to carry on for a while before being substituted, leaving Spurs to finish the game with nine men.

Tudor has confirmed that both Romero and Palhinha will miss the Premier League fixture on Sunday, with the pair undergoing concussion protocols.

Gallagher is also a doubt, with the midfielder having a fever, while Yves Bissouma has a ‘problem’, said Tudor.

Tudor said in a press conference: “No, they [Romero and Palhinha] are out. Micky is also out.

“Bissouma is out, has a problem with the muscles, and Conor has a fever, but probably he will be in.”

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tudor bemoaned the injuries, saying that he has not seen anything like this in his career.

“We start to build something then something happens. This is very rare and I’ve never seen this situation in my career.”

Tudor, who has infuriated former Spurs hitman Mido so much that he wants the person who appointed him to be sacked, issued a rallying cry to get over this tough period.

“Tough. For sure.

“Not just because of the last game but because of the period. Not easy situation, not easy moment.

“Big challenge to change things.

“Like everything in life, you can choose how to see the situation. You can cry or you can fight. You can be the victim or you can say I can change something.

“This is the message I want, I communicated to the players.

“The life is always how you see it. The bottle is always half empty or half full.

“Here there is nothing full, there is a lot of empty things.

“I believe those players who take this as an opportunity will stand up with the courage to change these things, after this period they will become better people and players.”

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson urged the Reds to take advantage of a ‘fragile’ Tottenham Hotspur by ‘making it horrible’ for them on Sunday.

Tudor is under pressure at Spurs, not only because of the results, but also because of what is perceived to be poor man-management on his part.

Spurs could begin the game from the relegation zone, and without two of their starting centre-backs and Palhinha, who filled in at that position against Palace, they could remain there for a longer stretch of time.