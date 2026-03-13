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Sunderland loanee Arthur Masuaku’s disastrous loan spell with Lens in France has continued following an extended ban.

Masuaku arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer last summer and penned a two-year deal as Sunderland sought to bulk up their squad after promotion to the Premier League.

After three appearances in Sunderland’s colours, Masuaku did not receive any game time after early October, with competition for places at the Black Cats playing a part.

While he still found himself as a bench option for a while after, Masuaku was completely out of the squad by the time the Africa Cup of Nations came around.

Masuaku appeared twice for DR Congo at the tournament, picking up an assist, before returning to Sunderland with an ankle injury.

With a World Cup playoff clash set to take place in Mexico, Masuaku expressed a desire for further game time and sought a transfer.

Sunderland acquiesced, but were said to be ‘demanding’ that potential suitors cover all of Masuaku’s salary during any loan, with Standard Liege’s interest emerging.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

An agreement with Lens was eventually thrashed out, with sporting director Jean-Louis Leca welcoming him by calling him a ‘proven’ defender.

Arriving injured, Masuaku was unfit for his new side’s home fixture against Le Havre, and had to wait a further week before he could debut, having a nine-minute run out against Troyes in the Coupe de France.

Masuaku found himself on the bench a couple of days later against Rennes, before making his debut in Ligue 1 against Paris FC, coming on with less than a minute left to play.

That has been the extent of his action in France, with Masuaku’s season going from bad to worse after receiving a red card while warming up ahead of the Coupe de France quarter-final against Lyon.

Masuaku missed the clash against Metz through suspension, and it has now emerged that he will miss two further games due to the red card, Lens have confirmed.

The suspension can also be extended by a further game, conditional upon Masuaku’s conduct.

Masuaku will be out of action until early April, defeating much of the purpose of the loan he was so keen on.

The Congolese international will be seeking to help his country return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, and has already received a call-up for the event in Mexico.

Sunderland will wish their player well, but Regis Le Bris will surely be channelling his energy and focus on the squad that remains at the Academy of Light.