Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jota Silva is not expected to stay at Besiktas beyond this season, as the Turkish Super Lig club have decided they do not want to trigger the Nottingham Forest winger’s option to buy.

The versatile forward started in Portugal’s lower leagues and it took him time to rise up through the ranks.

Silva impressed during his two-year spell at Vitoria Guimaraes, where he played 83 times and contributed directly to 31 goals.

Nottingham Forest have been aggressive with their recruitment and Silva was one of many players to come through the door in the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old forward played 37 times across all competitions for Forest after he completed a €7m deal from the Liga Portugal outfit, who agreed to keep a 20 per cent sell-on clause in his deal.

Nottingham Forest, though, were prepared to let him go last summer, and Super Lig club Besiktas were able to sign him on a loan with an option to buy until the end of the campaign after a move to Sporting Lisbon collapsed.

Ligue 1 club Paris FC also wanted to loan him in, but they were beaten to his signature by the Turkish giants.

League played in Campeonato de Portugal Liga Portugal 2 Primeira Liga Premier League Turkish Super Lig Leagues Jota Silva has played in

His spell in Turkey started with difficulties, but he broke through into the first team; that resurgence, though, did not last.

Silva sustained an injury in December and has clocked only one minute of Super Lig football in the last five games for the Black Eagles.

Now Besiktas have been looking at the future of a number of players and ‘the decision concerns’ Silva.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), Besiktas have decided what they want to do with the winger.

It has been suggested that the Black Eagles management will not trigger the Nottingham Forest loanee’s €17m option to buy when the season ends.

The two-time Portugal-capped winger claimed earlier this season that he was enjoying life in Turkey, but that could come to an end by the upcoming summer.

Now it remains to be seen if Silva will be given chances to redeem himself at Besiktas or if he will return to the City Ground, with his current deal set to run until the summer of 2028.

If he heads back to Forest then a decision will have to be taken by the club about whether to keep him or seek to offload him.