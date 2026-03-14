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Benfica have joined the race for Union SG right-back Anan Khalaili, who was recently scouted by Newcastle United.

The Lisbon side are currently third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings, seven points behind league leaders FC Porto with only nine games to play.

Regardless of whether they can win the title, Jose Mourinho will want to strengthen his squad ahead of next term, and that could put Benfica on a collision course with Newcastle.

The Magpies are interested in Khalaili and amid Kieran Trippier being 35 years old, are likely to sign another right-back in the summer.

Khalaili, an Israeli international, has been impressing in Belgium with Union SG, and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Benfica have now started to track the Israel international closely, who has been ‘recently scouted by Newcastle’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Portuguese side see Khalaili as potentially a top target, and he could even become a priority in the summer transfer window.

Club Years Maccabi Haifa 2023-2024 Union SG 2024- Anan Khalaili’s career history

However, Khalaili is under contract until the summer of 2028, with a number of European clubs monitoring his situation, and Union SG will want a substantial fee to let him go.

With Newcastle likely to be out of next season’s Champions League, it is unclear how much money Eddie Howe will have to spend in the summer.

A 1-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday moved Newcastle up to ninth in the Premier League table and they could yet secure Conference League or Europa League football.

Any push into the top five would likely require a sensational run of form for Howe’s side, but Sven Botman recently talked up the Magpies’ potential.

Khalaili made a stellar impression in the Champions League this season with three goals, including a match-winner against Atalanta and two goals against Marseille.

It remains to be seen what other sides might join the hunt for the Union SG star before the end of the season, which would further complicate a potential swoop from Newcastle.