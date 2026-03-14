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Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell for this afternoon’s crunch Scottish Premiership game at Celtic Park.

O’Neill has been clear that Celtic cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to be able to retain the Scottish Premiership title as games are running out.

Today’s opponents Motherwell offer a tough test, with the Steelmen’s play under boss Jens Berthel Askou having been praised and Celtic even being advised to look at him as their next manager.

Motherwell arrive at Celtic Park sitting fourth in the league table and with every chance of securing European football next term.

They last met Celtic as recently as the end of December at Fir Park and ran out 2-0 winners, something which will boost confidence that they can again trouble the Bhoys.

O’Neill has tipped his hat to how well Motherwell have done this term and will hope his words can ready his Celtic players for a potentially difficult afternoon ahead.

With Hearts, who top the table, not in action until this evening, Celtic could move to within two points of the Jambos by beating Motherwell today.

Celtic have won the last two meetings at Celtic Park between the two clubs, while Motherwell’s last win at the ground came in 2015.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Motherwell this afternoon is Viljami Sinisalo, while the protect the Finnish goalkeeper, O’Neill goes with a defence of Colby Donovan, Benjamin Arthur, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Possession is likely to be fiercely contested today and in midfield Celtic go with Reo Hatate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Sebastian Tounetki support Daizen Maeda.

If O’Neill needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Kelechi Iheanacho and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Motherwell

Sinisalo, Donovan, Arthur, Scales, Tierney, Hatate, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, Cvancara, McCowan, Iheanacho, Bernardo, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Ralston